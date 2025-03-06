Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Pragg draws with Shankland remains joint leader in Prague

Pragg draws with Shankland, remains joint leader in Prague

Updated on: 06 March,2025 08:05 AM IST  |  Prague
AFP |

Top

With three more rounds to come, Praggnanandhaa holds the edge over Aravindh as he is set to play the next two games with white pieces.

Pragg draws with Shankland, remains joint leader in Prague

Praggnanandhaa

Grandmasters R Praggnanandhaa and Aravindh Chithambaram continue to share the lead after drawing their sixth-round games in the Prague Masters Chess tournament here. 


Praggnanandhaa was held to a draw by US’ Sam Shankland, while Aravindh split the point with Quang Leim Le of Vietnam to be on four points out of a possible six, on a day when all the games were drawn for the first time in the tournament. 


With three more rounds to come, Praggnanandhaa holds the edge over Aravindh as he is set to play the next two games with white pieces.

Prague sports news chess

