Pragg draws with Shankland, remains joint leader in Prague

Grandmasters R Praggnanandhaa and Aravindh Chithambaram continue to share the lead after drawing their sixth-round games in the Prague Masters Chess tournament here.

Praggnanandhaa was held to a draw by US’ Sam Shankland, while Aravindh split the point with Quang Leim Le of Vietnam to be on four points out of a possible six, on a day when all the games were drawn for the first time in the tournament.

