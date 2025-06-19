Breaking News
Raducanu stalker stopped from buying tickets

Updated on: 19 June,2025 09:10 AM IST  |  London
AP , PTI |

Top

The BBC and others reported that the man tried to apply for tickets through the public ballot for the Grand Slam tournament that starts June 30. His name had been red-flagged

Raducanu stalker stopped from buying tickets

Emma Raducanu

The man accused of stalking tennis player Emma Raducanu tried to obtain tickets to Wimbledon, but was blocked by the All England Club’s security system, British media reported Tuesday.

The BBC and others reported that the man tried to apply for tickets through the public ballot for the Grand Slam tournament that starts June 30. His name had been red-flagged.


At the Dubai Championships in February, the man exhibited ‘fixated behaviour’ toward the 22-year-old Raducanu, who became distressed during a match when she noticed him in the crowd.


The previous day, the man had given her a letter and asked  her for a photograph in a coffee shop.

After seeing the man in the stands, Raducanu took shelter behind the umpire’s chair during her second-round match against Karolina Muchova. 

The 36-ranked Raducanu later said she ‘couldn’t see the ball through tears’ and struggled to breathe before approaching the umpire. The man was ejected from the tournament. He was later detained by Dubai police and signed a document pledging to ‘maintain distance’ from Raducanu.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

