Wimbledon: Entering quarter-finals means a lot, says Halep

Simona Halep returns to Spain’s Paula Badosa. Pic/AP; PTI

Former champion Simona Halep swept past fourth-seeded Paula Badosa to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the fifth time on Monday.

Halep won 6-1, 6-2 in just one hour as her Spanish opponent’s game fell apart with 21 unforced errors.

Yet to drop a set

The Romanian, who was champion in 2019, has yet to drop a set at the tournament. Halep, 30, had to sit out Wimbledon in 2021 due to a calf injury that sidelined her for three months. Her build-up to this year’s tournament was compromised by a neck injury. “It means a lot that I’m back in the quarter-finals after I struggled so much with injuries and self-confidence,” said Halep.

“I’m working hard every day. I feel like if I do that, I will get better. I’m really happy with the way I’m playing. I’m really confident. It’s a pleasure to be on court.”



Maria in semis

Germany’s Tatjana Maria came from behind to beat compatriot Jule Niemeier 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 on Tuesday and reach her first Grand Slam semi-final.

The 34-year-old mother of two will play either third seed Ons Jabeur or unseeded Marie Bouzkova for a place in the final. “I have goosebumps everywhere,” said Maria, who returned from maternity leave just under a year ago.

“My two little girls, it’s a dream to live this with my family, to live this with my two girls. Almost one year ago I gave birth, it’s crazy.”

