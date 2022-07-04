Wimbledon: Mum-of-two Tatjana Maria reaches first Grand Slam quarters at 34

The 34-year-old mother-of-two defeated former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 after battling back from 1-4 down in the second set

Tatjana Maria celebrates a point against Jelena Ostapenko yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Germany’s Tatjana Maria saved two match points to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final at Wimbledon on Sunday.

The 34-year-old mother-of-two defeated former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 after battling back from 1-4 down in the second set.

Maria, ranked 103, fired nine aces and exploited Ostapenko’s all-or-nothing approach which resulted in 52 winners and 57 unforced errors for the Latvian. Maria made her Wimbledon debut back in 2007, but had never previously got beyond the third round of a Grand Slam.

Meanwhile, Marie Bouzkova reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final when she breezed past Caroline Garcia of France in straight sets. The 23-year-old Czech won 7-5, 6-2 against the big-serving Garcia whose challenge was undermined by her 25 unforced errors to her opponent’s four.

Jule Niemeier beat Heather Watson 6-2, 6-4 to set up an all-German Wimbledon quarter-final against Maria in only her second Grand Slam main-draw match.

Mirza-Pavic in QF

India’s Sania Mirza and her Croatian partner Mate Pavic advanced to the mixed doubles quarter-finals of Wimbledon on Sunday after their second round opponents Ivan Dodig and Latisha Chan gave a walkover.

