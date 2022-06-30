Wimbledon: Emma Raducanu knocked out by unseeded Caroline Garcia

The win could be called a revenge considering Garcia lost to Raducanu in the BNP Paribas Open earlier this year. This was Garcia's first Wimledon win since 2017, she will now face number 33 seed Zhang Shuai in the next round

Emma Raducanu returns the ball to France's Caroline Garcia during their women's singles tennis match on the third day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. Pic/ AFP

It wasn't just Serena Williams, Casper Ruud, and Anett Kontaveit who suffered shocking early exits at Wimbledon, Emma Raducanu too was humbled by the unseeded Caroline Garcia.

Raducanu, seeded 10, lost to Garcia 6-3 6-3 and was ousted in the second round of the tournament. Garcia displayed great skill in finishing off Emma to remind everyone why she was once ranked as the number 4 player in the world.

The win could be called a revenge considering Garcia lost to Raducanu in the BNP Paribas Open earlier this year.

This was Garcia's first Wimbledon win since 2017, she will now face number 33 seed Zhang Shuai in the next round. Zhang has got the upper hand of Garcia on two out of three occasions, but the in-form Garcia will want to amend that stat.

(With inputs from IANS)