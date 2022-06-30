Breaking News
MVA to face floor test: I am quitting as Maharashtra Chief Minister, says Uddhav Thackeray
HC asks NIA to file affidavit detailing status of 2008 Malegaon blast trial
Security beefed up at Goa airport and hotel ahead of arrival of rebel Sena MLAs
Maharashtra logs 3,957 Covid-19 cases and seven fatalities
Maharashtra govt approves renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad as Dharashiv
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Tennis star Emma Raducanu wants to study at Cambridge

Tennis star Emma Raducanu wants to study at Cambridge

Updated on: 30 June,2022 09:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Emma has always split her life between practice and school. She is planning to honour her university offer as soon as she can,” remarked Niculina

Tennis star Emma Raducanu wants to study at Cambridge

Emma Raducanu


Emma Raducanu’s grandmother Niculina has revealed that her tennis star granddaughter wants to attend university. Niculina, a retired primary school teacher—89, said Raducanu told her about the university offer during one of their biweekly video calls after her US Open win.

“I know she wants to go to university to study economics as soon as she has the time. Cambridge University offered her the possibility to take classes there. They said she is welcome any time,” Niculina told The Daily Mail from her home in Bucharest, Romania.




Also Read: Tennis star Emma Raducanu stays true to her commitments; rejects millions in sponsorship


Despite Raducanu’s current estimated worth being GBP10million (approx R96 crore), Niculina wants her to continue her education. “It is my wish for her to continue her education, but it is also her wish. She will do both tennis and university—but she needs to be strong in order to do both. Money comes and goes, but an education will never go away. Emma has always split her life between practice and school. She is planning to honour her university offer as soon as she can,” remarked Niculina.

us open tennis news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK