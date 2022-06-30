Tennis star Emma Raducanu wants to study at Cambridge

Emma has always split her life between practice and school. She is planning to honour her university offer as soon as she can,” remarked Niculina

Emma Raducanu’s grandmother Niculina has revealed that her tennis star granddaughter wants to attend university. Niculina, a retired primary school teacher—89, said Raducanu told her about the university offer during one of their biweekly video calls after her US Open win.

“I know she wants to go to university to study economics as soon as she has the time. Cambridge University offered her the possibility to take classes there. They said she is welcome any time,” Niculina told The Daily Mail from her home in Bucharest, Romania.

Despite Raducanu’s current estimated worth being GBP10million (approx R96 crore), Niculina wants her to continue her education. “It is my wish for her to continue her education, but it is also her wish. She will do both tennis and university—but she needs to be strong in order to do both. Money comes and goes, but an education will never go away. Emma has always split her life between practice and school. She is planning to honour her university offer as soon as she can,” remarked Niculina.