Malaysia Open: Saina Nehwal stunned in first game; PV Sindhu, Kashyap advance

Sindhu, a former world champion, dished out a fine performance to outwit Thailand’s World No.10 Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-13, 21-17, but London Olympics bronze medallist Saina lost to American Iris Wang, ranked 33rd in the world, 11-21, 17-21 in 37 minutes

Saina Nehwal returns to Iris Wang during their first round match at the Bukit Jalil Indoor Stadium in Kuala Lumpur yesterday. Pic/AP, PTI

Two stalwarts of Indian women’s badminton, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, suffered contrasting fates at the Malaysia Open Super 750 tournament with the former progressing to the second round and the latter bowing out after losing her opener here on Wednesday.

Sindhu, a former world champion, dished out a fine performance to outwit Thailand’s World No.10 Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-13, 21-17, but London Olympics bronze medallist Saina lost to American Iris Wang, ranked 33rd in the world, 11-21, 17-21 in 37 minutes.

Also Read: HS Prannoy, Satwik-Chirag cruise; Praneeth crashes out

Former Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap also made a positive return from injury as he prevailed 21-12, 21-17 over Korea’s Heo Kwang Hee to advance to the second round in men’s singles. Sindhu, seeded seventh, will next face Phittayaporn Chaiwan. Kashyap, ranked World No.39, will meet Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn, who had won the German Open Super 300 in March.

B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa, who will be leading India’s charge at the Commonwealth Games, couldn’t get past World No.21 pairing of Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek of the Netherlands. The Indian duo lost 15-21, 21-19, 17-21.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever