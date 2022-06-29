HS Prannoy, Satwik-Chirag cruise; Praneeth crashes out

Though Daren began the first game with a 2-0 lead, Prannoy snatched the initiative with six consecutive points. The Malaysian then tried to put up a late fight, but Indian shuttler protected his lead to go 1-0 up in the match

HS Prannoy

Ace Indian shuttler HS Prannoy and country’s top men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty moved into the second round of the Malaysia Open at the Axiata Arena, here on Tuesday.

World No.21 Prannoy, who moved up two places in the latest badminton world rankings after reaching the Indonesia Open semis earlier this month, beat World No.30 Liew Daren of Malaysia 21-14, 17-21, 21-18 in one hour and two minutes.

Though Daren began the first game with a 2-0 lead, Prannoy snatched the initiative with six consecutive points. The Malaysian then tried to put up a late fight, but Indian shuttler protected his lead to go 1-0 up in the match.

Also Read: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy to lead Indian challenge in Malaysian Open

Later in the day, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, competing for the first time since India’s historic Thomas Cup win in May, beat Malaysia’s Man Wei Chong and Kai Wun Tee 21-18, 21-11 to move into the next round of the BWF Super 750 event.

However, the women’s duo of Ashwini Ponnappa-N Sikki Reddy and former worlds bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth suffered early exits.

Ponnappa-Sikki Reddy lost to Japan’s Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida 15-21, 11-21, while World No.19 B Sai Praneeth lost to World No.6 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia 15-21, 21-19, 9-21.

Also Read: Max Verstappen triumphs again; beats Carlos Sainz to win Canadian Grand Prix

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever