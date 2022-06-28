Tennis star Emma Raducanu stays true to her commitments; rejects millions in sponsorship

After her US Open win last year, Raducanu, 19, rose to fame and many big firms like Dior, Vodafone, Tiffany & Co, Porsche and HSBC wanted her to be the face of their brands. The teen ace though has a limited 18 days per year for sponsors

Emma Raducanu

Brit tennis star Emma Raducanu, who was tipped to become the first billion dollar player, has chosen to reject sponsorship deals.

According to her agent, Max Eisenbud of IMG, the Brit No.1 is not being distracted by her off-court commitments and has struck the right balance in life.

Raducanu is currently worth around GBP10million (approx Rs 96 crore) according to the Sunday Times Rich List. Her on-court tennis career earnings currently stand at GBP2.7m (approx Rs 25 crore), GBP1.8m (approx Rs 17.31 crore) she won in New York and just GBP360,000 (approx Rs 3.4 crore) in 2022.

Eisenbud told BBC Sounds: “Not all the days have been used of the 18. There are sponsors that have those days, but many of them don’t use them. But when the 19th day comes, and it’s millions of dollars and you have got to say ‘no’ because you’re being true to the 18 days.”