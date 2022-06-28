Breaking News
Mumbai: 12 rescued, 10 feared trapped after building collapses in Kurla's Naik Nagar Society
Maharashtra political crisis: Aaditya Thackeray likely to hold a big rally in Goregaon on June 29
Maharashtra political crisis: Relief from disqualification for Shiv Sena rebels till July 12
Ganesh festival: BMC says final no to PoP idols
Harbour trains can now cross Mahim station at 50 kmph
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Tennis star Emma Raducanu stays true to her commitments rejects millions in sponsorship

Tennis star Emma Raducanu stays true to her commitments; rejects millions in sponsorship

Updated on: 28 June,2022 08:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

After her US Open win last year, Raducanu, 19, rose to fame and many big firms like Dior, Vodafone, Tiffany & Co, Porsche and HSBC wanted her to be the face of their brands. The teen ace though has a limited 18 days per year for sponsors

Tennis star Emma Raducanu stays true to her commitments; rejects millions in sponsorship

Emma Raducanu


Brit tennis star Emma Raducanu, who was tipped to become the first billion dollar player, has chosen to reject sponsorship deals.

According to her agent, Max Eisenbud of IMG, the Brit No.1 is not being distracted by her off-court commitments and has struck the right balance in life.




After her US Open win last year, Raducanu, 19, rose to fame and many big firms like Dior, Vodafone, Tiffany & Co, Porsche and HSBC wanted her to be the face of their brands. The teen ace though has a limited 18 days per year for sponsors.


Raducanu is currently worth around GBP10million (approx Rs 96 crore) according to the Sunday Times Rich List. Her on-court tennis career earnings currently stand at GBP2.7m (approx Rs 25 crore), GBP1.8m (approx Rs 17.31 crore) she won in New York and just GBP360,000 (approx Rs 3.4 crore) in 2022.

Also Read: All-Ukraine clash at Wimbledon: Lesia Tsurenko, Anhelina Kalinina let out ‘war cry’

Eisenbud told BBC Sounds: “Not all the days have been used of the 18. There are sponsors that have those days, but many of them don’t use them. But when the 19th day comes, and it’s millions of dollars and you have got to say ‘no’ because you’re being true to the 18 days.”

tennis news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK