Raducanu danced and sang while singer Dua Lipa learnt tennis!

Brit teen Emma Raducanu is happy to be singer Dua Lipa’s tennis coach. The two swapped skills for a new campaign for mineral water manufacturer, Evian. Raducanu, 19, gives Lipa tips on grip, technique and strokes on a pink tennis court.

In the campaign, Raducanu and Lipa take a break from the court to sip water before preparing for more rallies. Later, the singer, 26, is seen teaching Raducanu some dance moves to her track, Physical. Learning to groove was fun for Raducanu.

“Dua is one of the absolute top people I would have wanted to be in a campaign with. This was my first big Evian campaign and we all had so much fun on set. Dua was a brilliant coach, being patient with me as I tried her dancing–I think I’ll stick to the court though!”