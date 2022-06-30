Breaking News
MVA to face floor test: I am quitting as Maharashtra Chief Minister, says Uddhav Thackeray
HC asks NIA to file affidavit detailing status of 2008 Malegaon blast trial
Security beefed up at Goa airport and hotel ahead of arrival of rebel Sena MLAs
Maharashtra logs 3,957 Covid-19 cases and seven fatalities
Maharashtra govt approves renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad as Dharashiv
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Andy Murray will donate Wimbledon earnings to Ukrainian war victims

Andy Murray will donate Wimbledon earnings to Ukrainian war victims

Updated on: 30 June,2022 09:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

“There are families and children trying to leave the country. There are also families whose homes are getting destroyed. For me, education was quite an important thing to try and help kids who are in tough situations," said Murray

Andy Murray will donate Wimbledon earnings to Ukrainian war victims

Andy Murray


Brit tennis star Andy Murray has plans to donate his entire Wimbledon winnings to Ukrainian war victims. According to The Sun, the former World No.1 will hand over whatever prize money he earns in London to UNICEF in order to provide medical equipment and supplies for war-weary kids.

Also Read: Tennis star Emma Raducanu wants to study at Cambridge




“There are families and children trying to leave the country. There are also families whose homes are getting destroyed. For me, education was quite an important thing to try and help kids who are in tough situations. What the money is going towards is changing on a weekly basis almost. I felt it was a good thing to do. It gives me a little bit of extra motivation to try and perform well and win matches. That’s why I decided to do it,” he said.


Andy Murray wimbledon tennis news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK