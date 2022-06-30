Andy Murray will donate Wimbledon earnings to Ukrainian war victims

“There are families and children trying to leave the country. There are also families whose homes are getting destroyed. For me, education was quite an important thing to try and help kids who are in tough situations," said Murray

Andy Murray

Brit tennis star Andy Murray has plans to donate his entire Wimbledon winnings to Ukrainian war victims. According to The Sun, the former World No.1 will hand over whatever prize money he earns in London to UNICEF in order to provide medical equipment and supplies for war-weary kids.

“There are families and children trying to leave the country. There are also families whose homes are getting destroyed. For me, education was quite an important thing to try and help kids who are in tough situations. What the money is going towards is changing on a weekly basis almost. I felt it was a good thing to do. It gives me a little bit of extra motivation to try and perform well and win matches. That’s why I decided to do it,” he said.