Esha, Bhavesh on top on Day One of trials

Esha Singh topped the women’s 25m pistol qualification while Bhavesh Shekhawat led the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol charts on Day One of the Olympic Selection Trials here on Friday.

Esha totalled 585 across her precision and rapid-fire rounds in the pistol T1 qualification, to steer two points clear of Simranpreet Kaur Brar, who finished second. Bhavesh (580) took the top billing as he was rewarded for being the most consistent shooter through the day.

