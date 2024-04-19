World C’ship Asian Qualifying: Akanksha exits in quarters

World No. 71 Akanksha, seeded second here, lost 6-11, 5-11, 8-11 against her Malaysian opponent in just 34 minutes. She was the lone Indian in the fray

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Indian squash player Akanksha Salunkhe bowed out in the women’s singles quarter-finals of the World Championship Asian Qualifying event in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

Salunkhe, 2023 National Games champion, was shown the door by lower-ranked Sehveetrraa Kumar of Malaysia.

World No. 71 Akanksha, seeded second here, lost 6-11, 5-11, 8-11 against her Malaysian opponent in just 34 minutes. She was the lone Indian in the fray.

