World Cship Asian Qualifying Akanksha exits in quarters
World C’ship Asian Qualifying: Akanksha exits in quarters

Updated on: 20 April,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

World No. 71 Akanksha, seeded second here, lost 6-11, 5-11, 8-11 against her Malaysian opponent in just 34 minutes. She was the lone Indian in the fray

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
x
00:00

Indian squash player Akanksha Salunkhe bowed out in the women’s singles quarter-finals of the World Championship Asian Qualifying event in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.


Also Read: Vengsarkar CA win Dream 11 Cup


Salunkhe, 2023 National Games champion, was shown the door by lower-ranked Sehveetrraa Kumar of Malaysia.


World No. 71 Akanksha, seeded second here, lost 6-11, 5-11, 8-11 against her Malaysian opponent in just 34 minutes. She was the lone Indian in the fray. 

