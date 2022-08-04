Breaking News
CWG: Indian Eves enter semis with 3-2 win over Canada

Updated on: 04 August,2022 07:56 AM IST  |  Birmingham
Lalremsiami (No.20) celebrates after scoring the winner against Canada. Pic/Getty Images


The Indian women’s hockey team survived some anxious moments before beating lower-ranked Canada 3-2 in its must-win Pool A match to qualify for 
the semi-finals here on Wednesday. The Indians looked in control of the match till the 22nd minute, having taken a 2-0 lead over their World No.15 opponents through goals from Salima Tete (3rd minute) and Navneet Kaur (22nd).

But the Canadians, then, produced a lion-hearted performance to level the scores through goals from Brienne Stairs (23rd) and Hannah Haughn (39th). With England already assured of a semi-final berth, it was a do-or-die match for the Savita Punia-led side, with Canada needing just a draw to progress as they had a better goal difference. Locked 2-2, Janneke Schopman’s girls responded brilliantly when Lalremsiami scored off a rebound, after a penalty corner in the 51st minute.

