Ex-F1 team owner Eddie Jordan passes away

Flamboyant former Formula One team owner Eddie Jordan died on Thursday aged 76 after battling an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eddie Jordan OBE, the ex-Formula 1 team owner, TV pundit and entrepreneur. He passed away peacefully with family by his side in Cape Town in the early hours of 20th March 2025 at the age of 76, after battling with an aggressive form of prostate cancer for the past 12 months,” his family said in a statement.

Jordan achieved rare success as an independent team owner in the fiercely competitive world of F1. His team, which made its debut in 1991, won four grands prix in 15 years in the sport and he remained a prominent figure through his work as a TV pundit.

