‘Exciting, intense’

That’s how Roger Federer describes his marriage with Mirka

Roger Federer with wife Mirka

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer has hailed wife Mirka for encouraging him to always do his best.

He told Caminada magazine recently about how Mirka is the most important person in his personal and professional life. “When I got engaged to Mirka, I didn’t have any headlines on the board. Our life together is intense and exciting. We like to joke. We have given birth to four children and we are doing everything possible to ensure a bright future for them,” Federer said.

Federer is impressed with the way his wife ensures his family and friends stay together. “She is a strong and intelligent woman who has had a huge impact on me both on and off the court. She trusted me and taught me to always do my best. Also, she has been close to me after every defeat. She has never allowed my profession as a professional [tennis] player to interfere with our daily life.

“Mirka has kept our friends and family together, as well as showing me how important it is to follow your own path without paying too much attention to the media or detractors,” he stressed.