F1: Max Verstappen wins sprint to claim pole

Starting from the front of the grid the world champion comfortably held off the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to turn the air orange as his army of Dutch fans set off flares in celebration

Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing celebrates after taking pole position. Pic/Getty Images

Max Verstappen won the sprint at the Red Bull Ring circuit on Saturday to secure pole for the Austrian Grand Prix.

“It was great to see, a lot of smoke at the end with all the orange,” Verstappen said, after doing a lap of honour in a Red Bull buggy. As well as claiming pole in Sunday’s 11th race of the season, Verstappen also added eight points to his world championship standings.

George Russell for Mercedes took fourth ahead of Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez who made his way through much of the field after starting in 13th.

