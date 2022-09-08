Breaking News
F2: Jehan Daruvala hoping to re-create last season's performance at Monza

Updated on: 08 September,2022 08:20 PM IST  |  Monza
India's Jehan Daruvala heads to Monza this weekend, one of the Indian Formula 2 racer's most rewarding venues, hoping to score a repeat of the win he took last year at Italy's 'Temple of Speed'

India's Jehan Daruvala heads to Monza this weekend, one of the Indian Formula 2 racer's most rewarding venues, hoping to score a repeat of the win he took last year at Italy's 'Temple of Speed'.


The 23-year-old has taken four podiums at the hallowed track across various categories, including his second Formula 2 victory last year.

With the venue setting the stage for the penultimate round of this year's Formula 2 season, Jehan is fired up to deliver another strong result around the circuit's flat-out blasts as he bids to end his campaign on a high.


Jehan said, "Monza is a circuit I love and I've always done well here. I was pretty dominant at the track last year and if we get it right there's no reason we can't do the same again this time out. Apart from the history of the track and its unique demands, this weekend will also be special as it's the home race for my team Prema Racing. We were back on the pace in Zandvoort and this weekend we will once again give it everything to bring home the best result."

The 5.7-km long Monza circuit is among the fastest and most historic on the calendar. The layout combines mainly long straights linked together by slow chicanes.

The track has always suited Jehan well. The Red Bull-backed racer has stood on the podium there while racing in Formula Renault, European Formula 3, and FIA Formula 3.

Last year, he raced away to a dominant Formula 2 win having qualified on the front row. The Monza round of the Formula 2 championship will support this weekend's Formula One Italian Grand Prix.

