Fans lap up Shoaib Malik’s birthday wishes for Sania Mirza

16 November,2022
A Correspondent

The wishes were much appreciated by fans of the star couple who said, this was proof that everything was going well for the pair

Shoaib Malik with Sania Mirza


India’s tennis ace Sania Mirza received wishes from her cricket-star husband Shoaib Malik on her 36th birthday on Tuesday, with the Pakistani batter asking her to “enjoy the day to the fullest.” Sania is the winner of six doubles Grand Slams titles—three in women’s doubles and an equal number in mixed doubles. Malik took to Instagram to wish Sania, and wrote, “Happy Birthday to you @MirzaSaniar. Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest...” 


The wishes were much appreciated by fans of the star couple who said, this was proof that everything was going well for the pair. 



They got married in 2010 and have a son. The couple had moved to Dubai after their wedding.

