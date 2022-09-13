FCI invites applications from athletes for stipend

Food Corporation of India (FCI) West Zone invites applications from meritorious sportspersons in the age group of 15-18 and 18-24 years across various disciplines to receive stipends for 2022-23 season
Food Corporation of India (FCI) West Zone invites applications from meritorious sportspersons in the age group of 15-18 and 18-24 years across various disciplines to receive stipends for 2022-23 season. For details visit: http://fci.gov.in/archive_pressrelease.php.