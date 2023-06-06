Feel like I’m 17 again, says Elina Svitolina

Appearing in her first Grand Slam since becoming a mother, the 28-year-old, who is married to French tennis showman Gael Monfils, has made the last eight in Paris for a fourth time

Elina Svitolina acknowledges the crowd after her win over Daria Kasatkina in Paris on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina says she feels “17 again” after being adopted as an honorary Frenchwoman ahead of her politically-charged quarter-final clash against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at Roland Garros.



Appearing in her first Grand Slam since becoming a mother, the 28-year-old, who is married to French tennis showman Gael Monfils, has made the last eight in Paris for a fourth time.

That’s despite only returning to the tour in April following a year away from the sport on maternity leave after giving birth to the couple’s first child, daughter Skai. With none of the 28 French singles players entered in the main draw getting beyond the second round this year, Svitolina is now the adopted darling of the crowd.

“People were cheering me on and it was getting more and more, and was really, really special. I didn’t expect that,” she said. “I have been with Gael for over five years but I didn’t expect that it would come like this year.”

She has battled into the quarter-finals by coming from a set down in both the second and third rounds.

With 17 titles to her name and over $21 million in prize money, Svitolina was always tipped as a Grand Slam title winner.

However, trips to the semi-finals at Wimbledon and the US Open were the closest she came. “Right now I don’t have that pressure that I used to have before,” she explained. “No one expects I’m going to come into Roland Garros and make quarter-final at the

beginning of the tournament.

“I almost feel like I’m 17 again coming on the tour fresh. I’m not defending any points. Not here, not next week. Yeah, I feel like more free.”

