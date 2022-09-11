Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto sorry over 'Tsunami' remark for F1 driver Tsunoda

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto apologized for referring to Formula One driver Yuki Tsunoda as 'Tsunami'

Ferrari's Italian team chief Mattia Binotto is pictured in the stands before the third practice session ahead of the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale circuit in Monza. Photo/AFP

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto apologized for referring to Formula One driver Yuki Tsunoda as 'Tsunami'. Binotto used the word when alluding to Tsunoda in an interview with Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport last week, shortly after the Japanese driver retired for the third time this season at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The Ferrari boss was told at a news conference ahead of the Italian GP that his comment had caused offense in Japan, which was devastated in 2011 by a tsunami that killed nearly 16,000 people.



Also Read: F1: Sainz quickest for Ferrari in 2nd practice as more drivers incur penalties



"Certainly I need to apologize and it was a mistake by using that word," Binotto said. "It was no intention to do anything wrong." Binotto called Tsunoda a "fantastic driver" and a "great man."

He said he had a good relationship with the AlphaTauri driver, adding "it's a simple joke, but it's a bad joke." Tsunoda will serve a grid penalty for Sunday's race after receiving five reprimands in 15 races. The 22-year-old driver also has eight penalty points on his super-license in the last 12 months, 12 in a year triggers an automatic race ban.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal