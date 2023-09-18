Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz wins Singapore GP

Breaking News
Updated on: 18 September,2023 08:30 AM IST  |  Singapore
AFP |

Top

Lando Norris was second in a McLaren with Lewis Hamilton crossing the line in third. Championship leader Max Verstappen was fifth as Red Bull failed to win a race for the first time this season

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz celebrates his win on the podium in Singapore yesterday. Pic/AFP

Carlos Sainz led from start to finish to win a thrilling Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday after a charging George Russell crashed his Mercedes from third place on the final lap.
 
Lando Norris was second in a McLaren with Lewis Hamilton crossing the line in third. Championship leader Max Verstappen was fifth as Red Bull failed to win a race for the first time this season.


Sainz controlled the pace of the night race brilliantly from pole position to take only his second career win, the first coming at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone last year. 


Also Read: Birthday boy Carlos Sainz fastest in second practice


It ended Red Bull’s hopes of sweeping every race in 2023 as Verstappen, who has won the last 10 races in a row, could only work his way up from 11th on the grid into the top five. His teammate Sergio Perez crossed the line in eighth place. 

“An incredible feeling, incredible weekend. We nailed a weekend and nailed the race. We did everything we had to do,” said Sainz.

