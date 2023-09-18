Lando Norris was second in a McLaren with Lewis Hamilton crossing the line in third. Championship leader Max Verstappen was fifth as Red Bull failed to win a race for the first time this season

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz celebrates his win on the podium in Singapore yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz wins Singapore GP x 00:00

Carlos Sainz led from start to finish to win a thrilling Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday after a charging George Russell crashed his Mercedes from third place on the final lap.



Lando Norris was second in a McLaren with Lewis Hamilton crossing the line in third. Championship leader Max Verstappen was fifth as Red Bull failed to win a race for the first time this season.

Sainz controlled the pace of the night race brilliantly from pole position to take only his second career win, the first coming at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Birthday boy Carlos Sainz fastest in second practice

It ended Red Bull’s hopes of sweeping every race in 2023 as Verstappen, who has won the last 10 races in a row, could only work his way up from 11th on the grid into the top five. His teammate Sergio Perez crossed the line in eighth place.

“An incredible feeling, incredible weekend. We nailed a weekend and nailed the race. We did everything we had to do,” said Sainz.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever