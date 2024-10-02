'Few EC members have cases of sexual harassment against them': PT Usha

“Further, it is essential to bring to light that some of these EC members have very questionable track records, including allegations of gender bias and even cases of sexual harassment filed against them,” said the track legend without specifying any particular case or giving specific names

PT Usha. Pic/PTI

Accused of running the Indian Olympic Association in an “autocratic” manner, its president PT Usha has hit back at the revolting executive council members, saying they “seem more focused on self-serving power play and monetary gain” than working for the betterment of the country’s sport.

“In my 45-year-long career as a sportsperson representing India... I have never encountered individuals so indifferent to the aspirations of our athletes and our nation’s sporting future... these individuals seem more focused on self-serving power play and monetary gain through their prolonged presence and control in sports administration.” Usha said in an official press release.

Also Read: IOA tensions rise as treasurer Sahdev Yadav threatens president PT Usha with legal action

