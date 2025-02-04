Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Fifteen year old Kartik Singh impresses golf legend Norman

Fifteen-year-old Kartik Singh impresses golf legend Norman

Updated on: 04 February,2025 08:04 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Neeru Bhatia | sports@mid-day.com

Kartik made history by becoming the youngest Indian to make the cut in an International Pro event at the International Series here in India

Golfer Kartik Singh

Golf legend Greg Norman is extremely excited to see 15-year-old golfer Kartik Singh rubbing shoulders with the world’s top players. Kartik made history by becoming the youngest Indian to make the cut in an International Pro event at the International Series here in India.


Greg Norman
Greg Norman


Norman, 69, spoke on the sidelines of the Asian Tour’s International Series at Gurugram’s DLF Golf and Country Club, where American Ollie Schniederjans (US) triumphed on Sunday.


Talking about the golf scene in India, Australian Norman said: “We also see promising young players like Kartik Singh, a 15-year-old who made the cut. That’s what LIV and the International Series are about—creating opportunities for the next generation.”

