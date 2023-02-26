Breaking News
Fighton for Poonawalla Breeders' Multi-Million

Updated on: 26 February,2023 08:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

I expect the AM Jadhav-trained Fighton, by U S Navy Flag out of Starletina, to make a serious bid for the winner's purse of Rs nine million. Fighton will be ridden by NS Parmar

Fighton for Poonawalla Breeders' Multi-Million

Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan


The richest juvenile race in the country, the Poonawalla Breeders' Multi-Million (Gr 1), has attracted the best three-year-olds presently in training. Of the 11 in the fray, four are fillies. There are two outstation challengers: Elpenor from Bengaluru and Destroyer from Kolkata.


The local talent is represented by Fighton, Portofino Bay, Irish Gold, Jamari and Generosity, the last two coming from champion trainer Pesi Shroff's yard.



I expect the AM Jadhav-trained Fighton, by U S Navy Flag out of Starletina, to make a serious bid for the winner's purse of Rs nine million. Fighton will be ridden by NS Parmar.


First race at 4 pm.
Selections:

Mystical Trophy- Div II (For 5y&o, class IV; 1200m)
Monarchy 1, Sky Hawk 2, Toussaint 3.

Astonish Trophy (Class III; 2400m)
Murwara Princess 1, Zarak 2.

Florrie & Freddy Sopher Gold Trophy (Class II; 1000m)
Rodrigo 1, Birkin Blower 2.

Intervalve Poonawalla Ltd Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)
Dream Seller 1, Enabler 2, Koeing 3.

Poonawalla Breeders' Multi-Million - Gr 1 (For 3y; 1400m)
Fighton 1, Portofino Bay 2, Irish Gold 3.

Satinello Trophy (Class V; 1400m)
Nord 1, Malakhi 2, Zip Along 3.

Ruffina Trophy (Class I; 1200m)
Market King 1, The Sovereign Orb 2, Mozelle 3.

Mystical Trophy- Div I (For 5y&o, class IV; 1200m)
Jet Typhoon 1, Luminosity 2, Twelfth Earl 3.

Recommendations
Best bet: Rodrigo (3-4)
Upsets: Jamari (5-9), Prince Igor (6-12) & Northern Singer (8-4)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8
Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8
Treble pool: I - 5,6,7; II - 6,7,8
Tanala pool: All races.

