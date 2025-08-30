First women’s doubles win for Venus Williams in over a decade

Breaking News
Updated on: 30 August,2025 09:00 AM IST  |  New York
AP , PTI |

Top

Venus won a women’s doubles match at the US Open for the first time in more than a decade, teaming with Leylah Fernandez to defeat the sixth-seeded pair of Lyudmyla Kichenok and Ellen Perez 7-6 (4), 6-3

Venus Williams

Venus Williams insisted she is not a good doubles player. The 14 major championships she and Serena won together tell a different story.

Without her sister by her side, Venus showed on Thursday she’s still got it. Venus won a women’s doubles match at the US Open for the first time in more than a decade, teaming with Leylah Fernandez to defeat the sixth-seeded pair of Lyudmyla Kichenok and Ellen Perez 7-6 (4), 6-3.



