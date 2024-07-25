Breaking News
Five of Aussie water polo team test Covid positive

Updated on: 25 July,2024 07:02 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

“It is confined to the water polo team. There have been five athletes in total who have tested positive,” she said. 

Five members of Australia’s women’s water polo team have tested positive for Covid-19 just days before the Paris Olympics, officials said on Wednesday.  Australian chef-de-mission Anna Meares said they would resume training when well enough. Their campaign is due to start on Saturday against China. “It is confined to the water polo team. There have been five athletes in total who have tested positive,” she said. 


Australia has a 13-person team in Paris. “They are following all the protocols that we have. I can confirm that all the water polo team has been tested as well,” Meares added. The protocols include wearing masks and isolating outside of training.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


