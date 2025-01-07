Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Focus on Satwik Chirag as Indians look for strong start

Focus on Satwik-Chirag as Indians look for strong start

Updated on: 07 January,2025 07:57 AM IST  |  Kuala Lumpur
PTI |

For Satwik and Chirag, seeded seventh, this USD 1.45 million event marks the start of a new season like it did in 2024

India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (left) and Chirag Shetty

India’s doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will aim for a strong result, Lakshya Sen will look to build on his recent form and HS Prannoy will hope to shake off rust after a lengthy break at the season-opening Malaysia Super 1000 tournament starting here on Tuesday.


Also Read: Nagal bows out in Auckland; Sriram-Miguel win in Adelaide


For Satwik and Chirag, seeded seventh, this USD 1.45 million event marks the start of a new season like it did in 2024. Last year, although they narrowly missed out on the title, the pairing went on to reach three more finals, winning two of them.


The Asian Games gold medallists were in exceptional form and will be hoping to replicate that success this year. Having reunited with Malaysian coach Kim Tan Her, the former world number ones are determined to go the distance, but they face a tough challenge ahead.

india Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty Lakshya Sen h s prannoy sports news badminton kuala lumpur

