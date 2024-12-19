Breaking News
Elephanta ferry capsize: How three CISF heroes rescued 35 in minutes
Mumbai: We were misled, say parents of those caught in college admissions scam
Elephanta boat tragedy: Tourists missed the boarding ill-fated boat, then saw it going down right in front of their eyes
Bill to prevent ‘urban naxal’ threat tabled, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says existing laws ineffective
Central Railway has idle AC local train, Western Railway passengers want it to run from Bhayandar
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Former No 1 Fraser was a true legend says Federer

Former No. 1 Fraser was a true legend, says Federer

Updated on: 19 December,2024 06:21 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

“Neale was a true legend. I always enjoyed his company when we met around the world,” wrote Federer

Former No. 1 Fraser was a true legend, says Federer

Roger Federer

Listen to this article
Former No. 1 Fraser was a true legend, says Federer
x
00:00

Australian tennis great Neale Fraser was honoured with a state funeral on Wednesday with Roger Federer among those paying tribute to him. Fraser, a former World No. 1 and winner of 19 Grand Slam titles during the amateur era, died aged 91 earlier this month. 


Australian former tennis players Lleyton Hewitt, Todd Woodbridge and John Fitzgerald were among the mourners at a service at Melbourne’s St Patrick’s Cathedral. Fitzgerald read out a letter from Swiss legend Federer to Fraser’s widow Thea. “Neale was a true legend. I always enjoyed his company when we met around the world,” wrote Federer. 


Fraser won three major singles titles and 16 Grand Slam doubles crowns. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

roger federer tennis news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK