Former No. 1 Fraser was a true legend, says Federer

Roger Federer

Australian tennis great Neale Fraser was honoured with a state funeral on Wednesday with Roger Federer among those paying tribute to him. Fraser, a former World No. 1 and winner of 19 Grand Slam titles during the amateur era, died aged 91 earlier this month.

Australian former tennis players Lleyton Hewitt, Todd Woodbridge and John Fitzgerald were among the mourners at a service at Melbourne’s St Patrick’s Cathedral. Fitzgerald read out a letter from Swiss legend Federer to Fraser’s widow Thea. “Neale was a true legend. I always enjoyed his company when we met around the world,” wrote Federer.

Fraser won three major singles titles and 16 Grand Slam doubles crowns.

