Breaking News
Mumbai water crisis: Fed-up BMC to take over private tankers and water sources
Saif Ali Khan attacker wanted Rs 30,000 for his Aadhaar card: Charge sheet
Mumbai: Four years on, Yellow Line Metro 2B sees light of day
Mumbai weather updates: ‘Nothing really works against this heat’
Four minors booked for Rs 9 lakh gold extortion bid in Ulhasnagar
IPL News IPL News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Formula 1 Oscar Piastri cruises to victory at Bahrain GP

Formula 1: Oscar Piastri cruises to victory at Bahrain GP

Updated on: 14 April,2025 11:02 AM IST  |  Bahrain
IANS |

Top

With this win, Piastri solidifies his status as a true championship contender and gave McLaren significant momentum heading into the next round

Formula 1: Oscar Piastri cruises to victory at Bahrain GP

McLaren's Australian driver Oscar Piastri holds the trophy during the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Formula 1: Oscar Piastri cruises to victory at Bahrain GP
x
00:00

Oscar Piastri has won his second race of the 2025 Formula 1 season, and cut the gap in the Drivers Championship down to three points behind teammate Lando Norris, after delivering a commanding performance to win the Bahrain Grand Prix. 


The 24-year-old Australian not only celebrated victory in his 50th career Grand Prix but also secured McLaren’s first-ever triumph at the circuit, continuing his strong start to the season.


Starting from pole position, Piastri held off an aggressive move from George Russell, who locked up into Turn 1, but managed to keep the lead. From there, Piastri demonstrated calm control and consistent pace, gradually pulling away from the pack. Even when a mid-race Safety Car bunched the field back together, the McLaren driver didn’t falter, making a clean restart and rebuilding his lead with clinical precision. He eventually crossed the line with a dominant 15.5-second gap over Russell.


While Piastri led from the front, his teammate Lando Norris had a more dramatic evening. After receiving a five-second penalty for being out of position on the grid, Norris mounted a strong recovery drive. The Briton overtook Charles Leclerc in the closing stages and chased down Russell, finishing just 0.774s behind the Mercedes driver to claim third.

Leclerc settled for fourth after a late-race scrap with Norris, ahead of Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton in fifth. Max Verstappen had a frustrating evening, experiencing delays in both pit stops before rallying to steal sixth place late in the race.

Alpine enjoyed their best result of the season so far, with Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon finishing seventh and eighth, respectively. Yuki Tsunoda claimed ninth for Red Bull, while Ollie Bearman added a valuable point for Haas in tenth.

Elsewhere, Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli narrowly missed the points in P11, while Fernando Alonso endured a difficult race, finishing 16th. Carlos Sainz was the only retirement after contact with Tsunoda damaged his Williams.

With this win, Piastri solidifies his status as a true championship contender and gave McLaren significant momentum heading into the next round.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

formula one Charles Leclerc Max Verstappen sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK