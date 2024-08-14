Interestingly, Sudha, who won gold in 2016, 2018, 2019 and completed a hat-trick of wins in 2020 with a timing of 2:45:30s, revealed that her first bronze medal at the event is most special

Sudha Singh at the Mumbai Marathon’s registration launch yesterday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Four-time Mumbai Marathon winner Sudha Singh hails maiden bronze feat in 2015 x 00:00

Sudha Singh, 38, a four-time winner among Indians of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, got nostalgic on the sidelines of the registration launch of the event’s 20th edition on Tuesday. The landmark edition will take place on January 19, 2025. Registrations will commence on August 14 at 7 am on www.tatamumbaimarathon.procam.in).

Interestingly, Sudha, who won gold in 2016, 2018, 2019 and completed a hat-trick of wins in 2020 with a timing of 2:45:30s, revealed that her first bronze medal at the event is most special.

“When I competed in the Mumbai Marathon in 2015 for the first time, I was just participating to complete it. But I ended up winning a bronze medal and also qualified for the World Championships. Since then, the Mumbai Marathon has been my favourite competition. I won it four times later, but that

first run was really special,” Sudha told mid-day at a city hotel.

Recalling her first cash prize at the event, Sudha said: “In 2015, I think I received around Rtwo or three lakh. We’re not cricketers, we’re athletes, so this was big money for me. It helped me focus on things like a better diet and training. I also earned a qualification to the 2016 Rio Olympics from the 2015 edition, so that was memorable too. Due to these reasons, I always made it a point to focus on the Mumbai Marathon instead of running 10 other marathons year-round,” Sudha concluded.