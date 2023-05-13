Fraser-Pryce forced out of Kenya athletics meet due to injury

“I was truly looking forward to kick off my season at one (of) the greatest athletic events in East Africa,” she added

Injury has forced Jamaican sprint star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to withdraw from a weekend athletics meet in Kenya that would have signalled the start of her international season.

“I am deeply disappointed to share that I will not be competing at the Kip Keino Classic,” the 36-year-old Fraser-Pryce said in a statement on Friday, the eve of the event in Nairobi. “I was truly looking forward to kick off my season at one (of) the greatest athletic events in East Africa,” she added.

Kip Keino Classic director Barnabas Korir said Fraser-Pryce suffered a knee injury during training at Nairobi’s Kasarani stadium. The women’s five-time world 100m champion had thrilled the Kenyan crowd at the Kip Keino last year with a sizzling 10.67 second victory.

“It’s unfortunate that one of the biggest attractions, Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will take no further part in the Kip Keino Classic after injuring her knee while in training on Thursday,” Korir told AFP. Fraser-Pryce’s American rival Sha’Carri Richardson is expected to run in the 200 metres on Saturday.

