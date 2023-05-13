Breaking News
Mumbai: Marine Drive’s milkshake mecca faces the axe
Mumbai: Speeding drunk driver kills friend as their car crashes into truck
Mumbai: ABHA registrations mandatory for all
Mumbai: 31-year-old dies after truck hits, drags him for 20 feet
Mumbai: Irked by unauthorised ads bearing likeness, Sachin Tendulkar approaches cops
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Fraser Pryce forced out of Kenya athletics meet due to injury

Fraser-Pryce forced out of Kenya athletics meet due to injury

Updated on: 13 May,2023 09:33 AM IST  |  Nairobi
AFP |

Top

“I was truly looking forward to kick off my season at one (of) the greatest athletic events in East Africa,” she added

Fraser-Pryce forced out of Kenya athletics meet due to injury

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Listen to this article
Fraser-Pryce forced out of Kenya athletics meet due to injury
x
00:00

Injury has forced Jamaican sprint star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to withdraw from a weekend athletics meet in Kenya that would have signalled the start of her international season.


“I am deeply disappointed to share that I will not be competing at the Kip Keino Classic,” the 36-year-old Fraser-Pryce said in a statement on Friday, the eve of the event in Nairobi. “I was truly looking forward to kick off my season at one (of) the greatest athletic events in East Africa,” she added. 



Kip Keino Classic director Barnabas Korir said Fraser-Pryce suffered a knee injury during training at Nairobi’s Kasarani stadium. The women’s five-time world 100m champion had thrilled the Kenyan crowd at the Kip Keino last year with a sizzling 10.67 second victory. 


“It’s unfortunate that one of the biggest attractions, Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will take no further part in the Kip Keino Classic after injuring her knee while in training on Thursday,” Korir told AFP. Fraser-Pryce’s American rival Sha’Carri Richardson is expected to run in the 200 metres on Saturday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

 

kenya athletics sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK