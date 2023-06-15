Full details of Delhi Police's 1,000-page chargesheet against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has denied all allegations, and claims to be the victim of a conspiracy to smear his reputation and force him out of parliament

Wrestlers clashing with the Delhi Police (L), Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (R), Pic: AFP

Nearly five months after country's top wrestlers held a nationwide protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Delhi police on Monday filed a chargesheet over sexual harassment allegations. Singh has denied all allegations, and claims to be the victim of a conspiracy to smear his reputation and force him out of parliament.

Delhi Police filed a chargesheet for offences under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (making sexually coloured remarks), 354D (stalking) of IPC against accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and for offences under sections 109/ 354/354A/506 IPC against accused former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar. Additonal Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Kumar of Rouse Avenue Court kept the matter for June 22 for consideration for taking cognisance of the chargesheet.

#BREAKING



Delhi Police files closure report in the sexual harassment case filed by minor wrestler against WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh before Patiala House Courts.



No corroborative evidence found to indicate commission of POCSO charges, says #DelhiPolice#BrijBhushanSingh pic.twitter.com/vsGPEQNlzz — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) June 15, 2023

Two FIRs, including the one registered under POCSO Act in Patiala House Court on the basis of a complaint by a 'minor wrestler' and another filed on the basis of a complaint of other wrestlers in MP/MLA court at Rouse Avenue, had been registered against Singh.

The Delhi Police, who filed Cancellation Report citing a lack of evidence on POCSO matter. has filed its final report in both the FIRs in the respective courts.

This development comes after the minor, who had once accused Singh of sexual harassment, changed her statement. There was no collaborative evidence in the case, Delhi Police said in response. In the POCSO matter, the police have submitted a police report under section 173 Cr PC requesting for a cancellation of the case based upon statements of the complainants, that is, the father of the victim and the victim herself.

A total of 125 witnesses have recorded their statements in the matter, 25 of them against Singh, with all chats and messages of the complainants and Singh being examined during the probe.

It is noteworthy that Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had assured the protesting wrestlers during his talks with them earlier this month that the chargesheet in the case will be filed by June 15. Thakur had said that an Internal Complaint Committee of the wrestling federation will be constituted and it will be headed by a woman.