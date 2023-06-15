Wrestlers' protest: Delhi police file chargesheet against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Delhi Police on Thursday filed a chargesheet against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for the offences of sexual harassment and stalking and also recommended the cancellation of a complaint filed by a minor wrestler against him

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (File Pic/PTI)

Delhi Police on Thursday filed a chargesheet against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for the offences of sexual harassment and stalking, and also recommended the cancellation of a complaint filed by a minor wrestler against him.

Some of India’s top wrestlers including Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat have been protesting against Singh and demanding his arrest over sexual harassment allegations.

"In the POCSO matter, after the completion of the investigation, we have submitted a police report under section 173, CrPC, requesting for a cancellation of the case based upon the statements of the complainant i.e the father of the victim and the victim herself," a statement issued by Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa said.

In another case against Singh lodged on the basis of a complaint from other wrestlers, a chargesheet has been filed for the offences under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment) and 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The chargesheet has also been filed against Vinod Tomar, a suspended assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), for the offences under sections 109 (abetment of any offence, if the act abetted is committed in consequence, and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 354, 354A and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

(With PTI inputs)

