Fynbos best for Fillies'; Stormy Sea may upset in Colts'

Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan

The Kingda Ka - Mahali three-year-old filly Fynbos, who swept past the field in an incredible fashion to gain her maiden victory last month, has the best chance to claim the top prize in the Forbes Breeders' Juvenile Fillies' Championship (Gr 3), one of the two prime events on the Sunday card. The colts' version--Shapoorji Pallonji Juvenile Colts' Championship (also Gr 3)--may see a close fight among Gunsmoke, Diego Garcia, Oliver and Stormy Sea, with the last-named, by Dreamfield out of Anjeze, capable of upsetting his more fancied rivals if he gets a clear run in the homestretch.

First race at 4 pm.

Selections:

Star Shine Trophy - Div II (Class IV; 1200m)

Shirsa 1, Manor House 2, Cinderella's Dream 3.

JP Vazifdar Trophy (Class II; 1600m)

Pride's Prince 1, Ardakan 2, Celestial 3.

J Rustomji Soparivala Trophy (For 3y, Maidens; 1000m)

Social Butterfly 1, Azure 2, Bishop 3.

Shapoorji Pallonji Breeders' Juvenile Colts' Championship - Gr 3 (For Colts, 3y; 1600m)

Stormy Sea 1, Red Bishop 2, Diego Garcia 3.

Forbes Breeders' Juvenile Fillies' Championship - Gr 3 (For Fillies, 3y; 1600m)

Fynbos 1, Pristine Glory 2, Mystical Dawn 3.

Lahinch Trophy (Class V; 1400m)

You 1, Crystal Clear 2, Operation Finale 3.

Star Shine Trophy - Div I (Class IV; 1200m)

Dulari 1, Zendaya 2, Vincero 3.

Mogadishu Trophy (For 5y&o, Class IV; 1000m)

Eloquent 1, Toscana 2, Star Romance 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Fynbos (5-1)

Upsets: Windborne (1-2) & Dreamer (3-4)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8

Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8

Treble pools: I - 2,3,4; II - 5,6,7

Tanala pool: All races.