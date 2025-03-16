Breaking News
Virar: Suitcase murder solved within 24 hours
Fifth arrest in New India Cooperative Bank fraud case
Mumbai weather updates: Is the heat wave receding?
Mumbai: Pydhonie cops get a clean chit for custodial death
Maharashtra: Forest department seizes 1,800 kg of wood used to make gutka
shot-button
Holi Holi
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Fynbos best for Fillies Stormy Sea may upset in Colts

Fynbos best for Fillies'; Stormy Sea may upset in Colts'

Updated on: 16 March,2025 08:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

Top

The colts' version--Shapoorji Pallonji Juvenile Colts' Championship (also Gr 3)--may see a close fight among Gunsmoke, Diego Garcia, Oliver and Stormy Sea, with the last-named, by Dreamfield out of Anjeze, capable of upsetting his more fancied rivals if he gets a clear run in the homestretch

Fynbos best for Fillies'; Stormy Sea may upset in Colts'

Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article
Fynbos best for Fillies'; Stormy Sea may upset in Colts'
x
00:00

The Kingda Ka - Mahali three-year-old filly Fynbos, who swept past the field in an incredible fashion to gain her maiden victory last month, has the best chance to claim the top prize in the Forbes Breeders' Juvenile Fillies' Championship (Gr 3), one of the two prime events on the Sunday card. The colts' version--Shapoorji Pallonji Juvenile Colts' Championship (also Gr 3)--may see a close fight among Gunsmoke, Diego Garcia, Oliver and Stormy Sea, with the last-named, by Dreamfield out of Anjeze, capable of upsetting his more fancied rivals if he gets a clear run in the homestretch.


First race at 4 pm.
Selections:


Star Shine Trophy - Div II (Class IV; 1200m)
Shirsa 1, Manor House 2, Cinderella's Dream 3.


JP Vazifdar Trophy (Class II; 1600m)
Pride's Prince 1, Ardakan 2, Celestial 3.

J Rustomji Soparivala Trophy (For 3y, Maidens; 1000m)
Social Butterfly 1, Azure 2, Bishop 3.

Shapoorji Pallonji Breeders' Juvenile Colts' Championship - Gr 3 (For Colts, 3y; 1600m)
Stormy Sea 1, Red Bishop 2, Diego Garcia 3.

Forbes Breeders' Juvenile Fillies' Championship - Gr 3 (For Fillies, 3y; 1600m)
Fynbos 1, Pristine Glory 2, Mystical Dawn 3.

Lahinch Trophy (Class V; 1400m)
You 1, Crystal Clear 2, Operation Finale 3.

Star Shine Trophy - Div I (Class IV; 1200m)
Dulari 1, Zendaya 2, Vincero 3.

Mogadishu Trophy (For 5y&o, Class IV; 1000m)
Eloquent 1, Toscana 2, Star Romance 3.

Recommendations
Best bet: Fynbos (5-1)
Upsets: Windborne (1-2) & Dreamer (3-4)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8
Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8
Treble pools: I - 2,3,4; II - 5,6,7
Tanala pool: All races.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mahalaxmi racecourse Mahalaxmi racetrack sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK