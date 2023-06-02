“I have a problem with my wrist that I can’t overcome,” the 36-year-old Monfils told reporters. “I had tests and the doctor said it was not good to play and that I should stop”

Gael Monfils. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Gael Monfils withdraws from French Open due to wrist injury x 00:00

Gael Monfils withdrew from the French Open on Wednesday with a wrist injury, handing second round opponent Holger Rune a free pass into the Last 32.

Also Read: Svitolina thanks husband Monfils for visit hours after French Open marathon

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have a problem with my wrist that I can’t overcome,” the 36-year-old Monfils told reporters. “I had tests and the doctor said it was not good to play and that I should stop.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever