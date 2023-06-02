Breaking News
Cash-for-beds in prison: Devendra Fadnavis orders probe
How can NCERT omit relevant topics from textbooks, ask academics
Mumbai: BMC's chatbot to take your nullah complaints
Mumbai’s largest rail rejig promises seamless entry, exit of trains
Mumbai: ‘Install speed-breakers on Aarey main road’s concretised stretch’
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Gael Monfils withdraws from French Open due to wrist injury

Gael Monfils withdraws from French Open due to wrist injury

Updated on: 02 June,2023 08:21 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Top

“I have a problem with my wrist that I can’t overcome,” the 36-year-old Monfils told reporters. “I had tests and the doctor said it was not good to play and that I should stop”

Gael Monfils withdraws from French Open due to wrist injury

Gael Monfils. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Gael Monfils withdraws from French Open due to wrist injury
x
00:00

Gael Monfils withdrew from the French Open on Wednesday with a wrist injury, handing second round opponent Holger Rune a free pass into the Last 32. 


Also Read: Svitolina thanks husband Monfils for visit hours after French Open marathon


“I have a problem with my wrist that I can’t overcome,” the 36-year-old Monfils told reporters. “I had tests and the doctor said it was not good to play and that I should stop.”


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

roland garros French Open tennis news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK