French Open: Elena Rybakina progresses to R3, defeats Linda Noskova in second round

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina plays a forehand return to Czech Republic's Linda Noskova during their women's singles match on day five of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Suzanne-Lenglen in Paris. Pic/AFP

The No.4 seed Elena Rybakina booked her place in the French Open third round for a third straight year after overpowering Linda Noskova 6-3, 6-3 in the second round at the Court Suzanne Lenglen on Thursday.

The result was Rybakina's eighth straight victory following her first WTA 1000 clay-court title in Rome two weeks ago.

The reigning Wimbledon champion improved her overall 2023 record to 32-7, which includes victories at Indian Wells and the Australian Open final on hard courts.

In the match, Rybakina showed control over her own game and her scoreboard management.

Two breaks decided the first set. Rybakina won the first game 2-1 with a brilliant backhand winner immediately off a Noskova drive volley. The second was an eight-deuce final game in which the young Czech fought valiantly to save the first five set points against her before succumbing to successive double faults.

Noskova got the first opportunity in the second set in the seventh game, Rybakina's lone sloppy service game of the match, in which the Kazakh sprayed a series of cheap errors. However, Noskova was unable to capitalise on three break points; instead, Rybakina gathered herself to hold, then broke the teenager for 5-3.

Rybakina will next face a very different test in the form of Sara Sorribes Tormo, who defeated Petra Martic 6-4, 6-1 in 1 hour and 29 minutes.

