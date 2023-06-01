Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay wants more rural girls in STEM
Vande Bharat trains can handle flooding and steep inclines, says Central Railway
Mumbai: JJ doctors go on indefinite strike
Now, a tunnel link road from Turbhe to Kharghar
Mumbai’s most expensive bed in Arthur Road jail
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Strength of Navy SEAL needed to win French Open says Tsitsipas

Strength of Navy SEAL needed to win French Open, says Tsitsipas

Updated on: 01 June,2023 09:36 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Top

The Greek World No. 5 came agonisingly close to winning the French Open in 2021 when he surrendered a two-sets lead to lose in five to Novak Djokovic

Strength of Navy SEAL needed to win French Open, says Tsitsipas

Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas after winning a point against Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena in Paris yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Strength of Navy SEAL needed to win French Open, says Tsitsipas
x
00:00

Stefanos Tsitsipas believes he’ll need to have the mental and physical strength of an elite, battle-hardened special forces commando to break through to a maiden Grand Slam title. The Greek World No. 5 came agonisingly close to winning the French Open in 2021 when he surrendered a two-sets lead to lose in five to Novak Djokovic. 


It’s a memory which still haunts him, especially after losing to the Serbian superstar again in January in the final of the Australian Open. “There are a few guys that can play good under pressure, especially in big, tight moments, and you have to have the mental strength of a Navy SEAL [Sea, Air, and Land Teams] to pull it through,” said Tsitsipas, hailing the crack US special forces unit. 


Also Read: Aussie Thompson takes down Stefanos Tsitsipas at BNP Paribas Open


Tsitsipas made the French Open Last 32 for the fourth year in succession on Wednesday with a 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 victory over Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena. As well as making two Grand Slam finals, the 24-year-old has fallen at the semi-finals on four occasions.

Other key results

Men's singles
>> Sebastian Ofner bt Sebastian Korda 6-3, 7-6 (7/1), 6-4
>> Fabio Fognini bt Jason Kubler 6-4, 7-6 (7/5), 6-2

Women’s singles
>> Iga Swiatek bt Cristina Bucsa 6-4, 6-0
>> Aryna Sabalenka bt Iryna Shymanovich 7-5, 6-2

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Stefanos Tsitsipas French Open novak djokovic sports news tennis news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK