The Greek World No. 5 came agonisingly close to winning the French Open in 2021 when he surrendered a two-sets lead to lose in five to Novak Djokovic

Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas after winning a point against Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena in Paris yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Strength of Navy SEAL needed to win French Open, says Tsitsipas x 00:00

Stefanos Tsitsipas believes he’ll need to have the mental and physical strength of an elite, battle-hardened special forces commando to break through to a maiden Grand Slam title. The Greek World No. 5 came agonisingly close to winning the French Open in 2021 when he surrendered a two-sets lead to lose in five to Novak Djokovic.

It’s a memory which still haunts him, especially after losing to the Serbian superstar again in January in the final of the Australian Open. “There are a few guys that can play good under pressure, especially in big, tight moments, and you have to have the mental strength of a Navy SEAL [Sea, Air, and Land Teams] to pull it through,” said Tsitsipas, hailing the crack US special forces unit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Aussie Thompson takes down Stefanos Tsitsipas at BNP Paribas Open

Tsitsipas made the French Open Last 32 for the fourth year in succession on Wednesday with a 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 victory over Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena. As well as making two Grand Slam finals, the 24-year-old has fallen at the semi-finals on four occasions.

Other key results

Men's singles

>> Sebastian Ofner bt Sebastian Korda 6-3, 7-6 (7/1), 6-4

>> Fabio Fognini bt Jason Kubler 6-4, 7-6 (7/5), 6-2

Women’s singles

>> Iga Swiatek bt Cristina Bucsa 6-4, 6-0

>> Aryna Sabalenka bt Iryna Shymanovich 7-5, 6-2

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever