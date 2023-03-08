Ganemat Sekhon equals national record at Doha World Cup

The 22-year-old from Chandigarh shot 120 out of 125 after two days of qualification and then found herself in a shoot-off for the final four qualifying spots with four others. She missed her first shoot-off shot to finish just outside the top eight

Ganemat Sekhon. File pic

Young shooter Ganemat Sekhon on Tuesday equalled the women’s skeet qualification national record but finished ninth after a five-way shoot-off at the ISSF World Cup Shotgun in Doha, Qatar.

Among the other Indians in women’s skeet, Darshna Rathore shot 117 to finish 25th, while Maheshwari Chauhan scored 116 to finish in 28th spot.

