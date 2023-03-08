Breaking News
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link could be ready to use by year-end
Mumbai weather update: Light rain and thunderstorms to continue for next two days
Mumbai: BMC looking for alternatives to underground parking lots
Panic buttons shut down 90 per cent escalators in Mumbai stations
Darshan Solanki Suicide: IIT-B panel says no caste harassment
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Ganemat Sekhon equals national record at Doha World Cup

Ganemat Sekhon equals national record at Doha World Cup

Updated on: 08 March,2023 10:14 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The 22-year-old from Chandigarh shot 120 out of 125 after two days of qualification and then found herself in a shoot-off for the final four qualifying spots with four others. She missed her first shoot-off shot to finish just outside the top eight

Ganemat Sekhon equals national record at Doha World Cup

Ganemat Sekhon. File pic


Young shooter Ganemat Sekhon on Tuesday equalled the women’s skeet qualification national record but finished ninth after a five-way shoot-off at the ISSF World Cup Shotgun in Doha, Qatar.


The 22-year-old from Chandigarh shot 120 out of 125 after two days of qualification and then found herself in a shoot-off for the final four qualifying spots with four others. She missed her first shoot-off shot to finish just outside the top eight. 



Also read: ISSF World Cup: India bag two gold medals on Day 2


Among the other Indians in women’s skeet, Darshna Rathore shot 117 to finish 25th, while Maheshwari Chauhan scored 116 to finish in 28th spot.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK