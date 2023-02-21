Breaking News
Mumbai: Sonu Nigam, team attacked in Chembur during concert, Cops file FIR
Mumbai: SIT makes first arrest in MBBS admission scam
Maharashtra: Young and old, e-ricks a hit among all in Matheran
Mumbai: Conservation panel gives go-ahead for Bhikha Behram Well repairs
Mumbai: No TV dramas for three more days, at least

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > ISSF World Cup India bag two gold medals on Day 2

ISSF World Cup: India bag two gold medals on Day 2

Updated on: 21 February,2023 09:26 AM IST  |  Cairo
IANS |

Top

In the 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event, the pair of Rhythm and Varun Tomar routed Serbians Zorana

ISSF World Cup: India bag two gold medals on Day 2

Representation pic


India’s 10m Air Rifle Mixed team of Narmada Nithin Raju and Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil and the 10m Air Pistol Mixed team of Rhythm Sangwan and Varun Tomar on Monday clinched gold medals in the ongoing ISSF Rifle and Pistol Shooting World Cup.


The Indian rifle team trounced Hungary’s Eszter Denes and Istvan Peni 16-6 in the gold medal play-off to bag the top spot on the podium. In the 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event, the pair of Rhythm and Varun Tomar routed Serbians Zorana.



Also Read: ISSF World Cup: Varun Tomar wins 10m air pistol bronze, opens India's account in Cairo


Arunovic and Damir Mikec 16-10 to pocket the gold medal. Germany took third place after beating France 16-6 in the bronze medal play-off.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sports news cairo

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK