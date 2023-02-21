ISSF World Cup: India bag two gold medals on Day 2

In the 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event, the pair of Rhythm and Varun Tomar routed Serbians Zorana

Representation pic

India’s 10m Air Rifle Mixed team of Narmada Nithin Raju and Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil and the 10m Air Pistol Mixed team of Rhythm Sangwan and Varun Tomar on Monday clinched gold medals in the ongoing ISSF Rifle and Pistol Shooting World Cup.

The Indian rifle team trounced Hungary’s Eszter Denes and Istvan Peni 16-6 in the gold medal play-off to bag the top spot on the podium. In the 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event, the pair of Rhythm and Varun Tomar routed Serbians Zorana.

Also Read: ISSF World Cup: Varun Tomar wins 10m air pistol bronze, opens India's account in Cairo

Arunovic and Damir Mikec 16-10 to pocket the gold medal. Germany took third place after beating France 16-6 in the bronze medal play-off.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever