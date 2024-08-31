Breaking News
Mumbai Coastal Road to be partly shut for traffic from Aug 31 to Sept 2
Elderly man brutally beaten inside train on suspicion of carrying beef
Thane man arrested for kidnapping, sexually abusing 2-year-old neighbour
Vasai advocates to launch agitation on Sept 2 to demand new court building
Four Mumbai Police officials suspended for 'planting' drugs on man in Kalina
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Gauff beats Svitolina to keep title defence alive

Gauff beats Svitolina to keep title defence alive

Updated on: 01 September,2024 08:21 AM IST  |  New York
AFP |

Top

Gauff regrouped after a rocky end to the first set saw Svitolina break at love for a 5-3 lead  and pocket the opener with a love game

Gauff beats Svitolina to keep title defence alive

USA’s Coco Gauff is ecstatic after her win on Friday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Gauff beats Svitolina to keep title defence alive
x
00:00

Coco Gauff survived late-match drama to keep her US Open title defence alive with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over Elina Svitolina on Friday. 


Gauff’s third-set surge had carried her to triple match point at 5-2, but she delivered a pair of double faults and Svitolina saved another with a blazing backhand on the way to a break. But Gauff broke Svitolina at love in the next game to lock up the win in a tense physical encounter that featured one 37-shot rally. 



Also Read: Sabalenka wins latest-starting match in US Open history


Gauff regrouped after a rocky end to the first set saw Svitolina break at love for a 5-3 lead  and pocket the opener with a love game.

Gauff had fans in Arthur Ashe on the edge of their seats, but Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton brought them to their feet in a five-set, four-hour thriller that Tiafoe won 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-3. It was a dogfight between the young American rivals. 

Shelton gained the upper hand with a dramatic third-set tiebreak victory, taking a 6-0 lead only for Tiafoe to win five straight points before Shelton closed out the set with a 143 mph ace.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Coco Gauff us open tennis news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK