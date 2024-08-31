Breaking News
Sabalenka wins latest starting match in US Open history

Sabalenka wins latest-starting match in US Open history

Updated on: 01 September,2024 08:19 AM IST  |  New York
AP , PTI |

The No. 2 seed didn’t get underway until late into the night and had dropped the first set barely a half-hour later

Sabalenka wins latest-starting match in US Open history

Aryna Sabalenka. Pic/AFP

Aryna Sabalenka finally got rolling after a bad beginning to the latest-starting match in US Open history, regrouping to beat No. 29 Ekaterina Alexandrova 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 to reach the fourth round.


Also Read: Bronze for brilliant Rubina



The No. 2 seed didn’t get underway until late into the night and had dropped the first set barely a half-hour later. 


The runner-up last year in Flushing Meadows eventually finished off the victory at 1:48 am, tied for the second-latest ending to a women’s match at the US Open.

