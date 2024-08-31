The No. 2 seed didn’t get underway until late into the night and had dropped the first set barely a half-hour later

Aryna Sabalenka. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Sabalenka wins latest-starting match in US Open history x 00:00

Aryna Sabalenka finally got rolling after a bad beginning to the latest-starting match in US Open history, regrouping to beat No. 29 Ekaterina Alexandrova 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 to reach the fourth round.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Bronze for brilliant Rubina

The No. 2 seed didn’t get underway until late into the night and had dropped the first set barely a half-hour later.

The runner-up last year in Flushing Meadows eventually finished off the victory at 1:48 am, tied for the second-latest ending to a women’s match at the US Open.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever