Wimbledon 2023: Coco Gauff, Venus Williams ousted in Round One

Coco Gauff was dumped out of Wimbledon on the first day of the tournament on Monday, losing 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.

The 19-year-old seventh seed was broken four times in the match by her fellow American, making 33 unforced errors in the biggest shock of the day at the All England Club.

Meanwhile, Elina Svitolina recovered from a shaky start to beat injured five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams 6-4, 6-3 in the first round on Monday.

Williams was given a standing ovation as she walked off Centre Court, turning and waving to the crowd.

The American, who said she did not know the extent of her injury, was sanguine after her defeat. “Grass is inherently going to be slippery. It was just bad luck for me,” she said.

