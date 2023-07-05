Breaking News
Wimbledon 2023: Coco Gauff, Venus Williams ousted in Round One

Updated on: 05 July,2023 08:35 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

Meanwhile, Elina Svitolina recovered from a shaky start to beat injured five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams 6-4, 6-3 in the first round on Monday

Coco Gauff and Venus Williams

Coco Gauff was dumped out of Wimbledon on the first day of the tournament on Monday, losing 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.


The 19-year-old seventh seed was broken four times in the match by her fellow American, making 33 unforced errors in the biggest shock of the day at the All England Club.


Also Read: Won’t be surprised if Djoko wins nine or 10 Wimbledon titles: Wilander


Meanwhile, Elina Svitolina recovered from a shaky start to beat injured five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams 6-4, 6-3 in the first round on Monday. 

Williams was given a standing ovation as she walked off Centre Court, turning and waving to the crowd. 

The American, who said she did not know the extent of her injury, was sanguine after her defeat. “Grass is inherently going to be slippery. It was just bad luck for me,” she said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

