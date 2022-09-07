Breaking News
Gen Next all set to take over: Frances Tiafoe

Updated on: 07 September,2022 07:23 AM IST  |  New York
Frances Tiafoe believes a new generation of players are ready to take over from tennis’s Big Three. 


Tiafoe sent Rafael Nadal out in the pre-quarters on Monday. Nadal’s and Serena Williams’ exit are further evidence that a golden era is drawing to a close. This year’s US Open marks the first time since 2003 that at least one among Williams, Nadal, Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic have not featured in the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam. Tiafoe felt the likes of himself and Nick Kyrgios, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are ready to seize their moment.

“It’s cool to see a new era. Nick is packing stadiums when he’s playing singles, doubles, whatever. Alcaraz is great. Sinner. Myself. People get behind me. Americans Tommy [Paul], [Taylor] Fritz, there’s a bunch of guys playing great tennis. I don’t think it will be a Big Three. It will be like a Big 12,” said Tiafoe.

