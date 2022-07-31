F1 news: George Russell takes first career pole at Hungarian GP

Max Verstappen, who leads the world championship by 63 points from Leclerc, could manage only 10th after complaining over the Red Bull team radio that “nothing works” on his car. On a trying day for Red Bull Sergio Perez came in 11th

George Russell

George Russell of Mercedes claimed his first pole position when topping the times in qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday.

The British driver posted a sensational final flying lap to edge out Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz by only 0.044sec to give Mercedes their first pole of the season. Charles Leclerc in the other Ferrari and McLaren’s Lando Norris are on the second row for Sunday’s 13th round of the 22-race season.

