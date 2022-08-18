Breaking News
Mumbai: How most-wanted baby snatcher had free run
Mumbai: Cops recover nearly 800 stolen smartphones in 30 days
Mumbai: Electric double decker bus rolls into town
Mumbai: Shiv Sena shifts Dahi Handi to Worli Naka, announces Rs 4 lakh prize
Mumbai: Pothole mishap kills couple, this time in Borivli
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > GM Praggnanandhaa continues winning run

GM Praggnanandhaa continues winning run

Updated on: 18 August,2022 08:38 AM IST  |  Miami
Agencies |

Top

Having started his campaign with victory over world No.4 and the top ranked junior Alireza Firouzja, the 17-year old Indian prodigy scored the all-important win in the fourth and final game, to hand Giri his second straight loss

GM Praggnanandhaa continues winning run

GM Praggnanandhaa


Young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa continued his fine run in the FTX Crypto Cup, the American finale of Champions Chess Tour, beating Anish Giri of the Netherlands 2.5-1.5 in the second round here on Wednesday. 


Having started his campaign with victory over world No.4 and the top ranked junior Alireza Firouzja, the 17-year old Indian prodigy scored the all-important win in the fourth and final game, to hand Giri his second straight loss.

The Indian GM is now on six points after two wins, the same as world No.1 Magnus Carlsen of Norway, who beat Hans Niemen 3-1.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
sports news chess

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK