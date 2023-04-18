Breaking News
Maharashtra: Highway cops warned about Khopoli accident spot eight times in 3 years
Mumbai: 15 years and five govts later, Bandra station remains a dump
Maharashtra: Woman gets museum to add ‘Chhatrapati’ to Shivaji London display
Mumbai: BMC to finally revamp Vikhroli hospital
Mumbai: BMC to set up labs for astronomy in its schools
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Gold rush for Indian shuttlers in Brazil

Gold rush for Indian shuttlers in Brazil

Updated on: 18 April,2023 08:56 AM IST  |  Sao Paulo
PTI |

Top

The participants of SH6 classification comprises ‘standing/short stature’ players.

Gold rush for Indian shuttlers in Brazil

Nithya Sivan, Kumar Nitesh, Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam

Listen to this article
Gold rush for Indian shuttlers in Brazil
x
00:00

India’s Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan claimed twin gold medals following a stellar run at the Brazil Para-Badminton International here. The 18-year-old Nithya defeated Peru’s Giuliana Poveda Flores 22-20, 21-11 in the women’s singles SH6 category finals to win the gold medal. She also combined with Sivarajan Solaimalai to beat Hong Kong’s Chu Man Kai and Choi Wing Kei 21-11, 21-17 in the mixed doubles SH6 final. 


The participants of SH6 classification comprises ‘standing/short stature’ players. Tokyo Paralympic champion Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam also struck gold in the men’s doubles after defeating Korean pair of Joo Dongjae and Shin Kyung Hwan 22-20, 21-19 in finals of SL3-SL4 class. The SL3/SL4 class has players who play standing with severe/minor lower limb impairment.



Also Read: Indian badminton in dire straits now after a glorious 2022


Bhagat also signed off with a singles silver after losing 12-21, 13-21 to fellow Indian Kumar Nitesh in SL3 category, while Sukant secured a bronze. Among others, Tarun claimed a silver after losing 7-21, 13-21 to France’s Lucas Mazur in the summit clash. Manasi Joshi too settled for a silver after losing 11-21, 21-18, 0-21 to Turkey’s Halime Tildiz.

Men’s pairing of Chirag Baretha and Raj Kumar also bagged a silver after losing 13-21, 18-21 to Malaysian Muhammad Fareez Anuar and Cheah Liek Hou. Nitesh also combined with Thulasimathi Murugesan but couldn’t get across Hikmat Ramdani and Leani Ratri Oktila, losing 18-21, 9-21 in the finals. Thulasimathi Murugesan, however, won the women’s singles SU5 finals, beating France’s Maud Lefort 21-12, 21-18 to win the gold.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

badminton sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK