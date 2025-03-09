Golf: Shubhankar joint third in Johannesburg

Shaun Norris (66-63) leads the field at 11-under with Frenchman Adrien Saddier (65-65) in second. Sharma shares third place with Connor Syme (66-65)

Shubhankar Sharma

Shubhankar Sharma stayed in contention at the Joburg Open with a superb six-under 65 in the second round, following his opening 66 to reach nine-under and sit tied third at the halfway stage at Houghton Golf Club.

Shaun Norris (66-63) leads the field at 11-under with Frenchman Adrien Saddier (65-65) in second. Sharma shares third place with Connor Syme (66-65).

