Breaking News
GBS outbreak: 12th death in Pune, tainted water found
Mumbai: Kurla gaothan residents rally against ‘slum’ tag
Mumbai: Malvani woman booked for honey trap
Mumbai: Restricted platform tickets to be sold this week
Mid-Day Impact | Let there be light! MMRDA finally pays Rs 8 lakh bill for Naigaon ROB
shot-button
Champions Trophy Champions Trophy
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Golf Shubhankar joint third in Johannesburg

Golf: Shubhankar joint third in Johannesburg

Updated on: 09 March,2025 08:12 AM IST  |  Johannesburg
PTI |

Top

Shaun Norris (66-63) leads the field at 11-under with Frenchman Adrien Saddier (65-65) in second. Sharma shares third place with Connor Syme (66-65)

Golf: Shubhankar joint third in Johannesburg

Shubhankar Sharma

Listen to this article
Golf: Shubhankar joint third in Johannesburg
x
00:00

Shubhankar Sharma stayed in contention at the Joburg Open with a superb six-under 65 in the second round, following his opening 66 to reach nine-under and sit tied third at the halfway stage at Houghton Golf Club.


Shaun Norris (66-63) leads the field at 11-under with Frenchman Adrien Saddier (65-65) in second. Sharma shares third place with Connor Syme (66-65).


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

golf sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK