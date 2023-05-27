Aditi Ashok stays in hunt for knockout berth in LPGA

Breaking News
Updated on: 27 May,2023 08:20 AM IST  |  Las Vegas
PTI

Top

Aditi, who lost her first match on the 18th hole, won her second match against Inglis as she held off the American to win 1-up

Aditi Ashok. Pic/AFP

India’s Aditi Ashok recovered from the opening day reversal to claim a win over USA’s Caroline Inglis in the second match and stay in the hunt for a spot in the knockout stage of LPGA Match-Play here.


Also Read: Aditi rises to 15th, Diksha at 38th in Aramco Team Series in Florida


Aditi, who lost her first match on the 18th hole, won her second match against Inglis as she held off the American to win 1-up. The 25-year-old from Bengaluru has now won one match and lost one as have the other three players in the group.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

